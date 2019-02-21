Kate Bush Announces Rarities Collection 'The Other Sides'

Kate Bush has announced plans for her new 4CD rarities collection 'The Other Sides'.

The songwriter's catalogue was placed back in print with a full remastering project, starting in the final months of 2018.

The project closes with a new 4CD collection, with 'The Other Sides' set to be released on February 22nd.

Amongst the rarities on show are ‘Brazil’, from the film soundtrack, ‘Lyra’ from the film ‘The Golden Compass’, ‘Be Kind To My Mistakes’ from Nic Roeg’s film Castaway and early unreleased demo ‘Humming’.

To celebrate the launch Kate Bush has placed three new video performances on her official website, which have not been seen since their initial broadcast.

The treats include ‘Rocket Man’, ‘Under The Ivy’ and ‘The Man I Love’ - tune in HERE.

Disc One. 12’’ mixes

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)

The Big Sky (Metereological Mix)

Cloudbusting (The Organon Mix)

Hounds Of Love (Alternative Mix)

Experiment 1V (Extended Mix)

Disc Two. The Other Side 1

Walk Straight Down The Middle

You Want Alchemy

Be Kind To My Mistakes

Lyra

Under The Ivy

Experiment 1V

Ne t’enfuis pas

Un baiser d’enfant

Burning Bridge

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) 2012 Remix

Disc Three. The Other Side 2

Home For Christmas

One Last Look Around The House Before We Go…….

I’m Still Waiting

Warm And Soothing

Show A Little Devotion

Passing Through The Air

Humming

Ran Tan Waltz

December Will Be Magic

Wuthering Heights (Remix)

Disc Four. In Others’ Words

Rocket Man

Sexual Healing

Mna Na Heireann

My Lagan Love

The Man I Love

Brazil (Sam Lowry’s First Dream)

The Handsome Cabin Boy

Lord Of The Reedy River

Candle In The Wind

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.