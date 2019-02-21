Kate Bush Announces Rarities Collection 'The Other Sides'

Kate Bush has announced plans for her new 4CD rarities collection 'The Other Sides'.
The songwriter's catalogue was placed back in print with a full remastering project, starting in the final months of 2018.
The project closes with a new 4CD collection, with 'The Other Sides' set to be released on February 22nd.
Amongst the rarities on show are ‘Brazil’, from the film soundtrack, ‘Lyra’ from the film ‘The Golden Compass’, ‘Be Kind To My Mistakes’ from Nic Roeg’s film Castaway and early unreleased demo ‘Humming’.
To celebrate the launch Kate Bush has placed three new video performances on her official website, which have not been seen since their initial broadcast.
The treats include ‘Rocket Man’, ‘Under The Ivy’ and ‘The Man I Love’ - tune in HERE.
Disc One. 12’’ mixes
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
The Big Sky (Metereological Mix)
Cloudbusting (The Organon Mix)
Hounds Of Love (Alternative Mix)
Experiment 1V (Extended Mix)
Disc Two. The Other Side 1
Walk Straight Down The Middle
You Want Alchemy
Be Kind To My Mistakes
Lyra
Under The Ivy
Experiment 1V
Ne t’enfuis pas
Un baiser d’enfant
Burning Bridge
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) 2012 Remix
Disc Three. The Other Side 2
Home For Christmas
One Last Look Around The House Before We Go…….
I’m Still Waiting
Warm And Soothing
Show A Little Devotion
Passing Through The Air
Humming
Ran Tan Waltz
December Will Be Magic
Wuthering Heights (Remix)
Disc Four. In Others’ Words
Rocket Man
Sexual Healing
Mna Na Heireann
My Lagan Love
The Man I Love
Brazil (Sam Lowry’s First Dream)
The Handsome Cabin Boy
Lord Of The Reedy River
Candle In The Wind
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.