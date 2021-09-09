Kate Bollinger's 'Shadows' Is A Moment Of Repose

Kate Bollinger returns with nw song 'Shadows'.

The Richmond, Virginia songwriter shared her excellent EP 'A word become a sound' last year, before immediately returning to the studio.

Completed as lockdown began to ease, her new batch of songs seemingly contain rather more light than her previous work, while retaining those calming tones.

New song 'Shadows' is a moment of repose, and it was constructed by Kate alongside her long-time collaborator John Trainum and guitarist Chris Lewis.

A warming, psych-speckled return, 'Shadows' is a gorgeous listen, one that seems to unfold at its own pace, the work of an artist comfortable in her own skin.

“Maybe the last year made me want to hide a little,” she comments. “I made this song with two close friends of mine in our month-to-month storage space during a time when many things in my life were shifting. It was a complicated time with lots of conflicting feelings, which I think can be felt in the song.”

Kia Wassenaar directs the video, and it's surreal use of a fish-eye lens is both classic and unsettling, inviting and askew.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: CJ Harvey

