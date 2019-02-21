Kat Deal's 'Three' Is A Slinky R&B Jammer

North London riser Kat Deal makes each move count.

Introducing herself with the stellar R&B jam ‘Cologne’, she matched velvet vocals to concise songwriting that spoke clearly and simply.

Dropping the tempo a little, new single 'Three' is a soft focus slow jam, blessed with divine production and that killer vocal.

It's a sign of Kat Deal's confidence that she's willing to shake things up, to pursue solitary goals with such a clear-minded attitude.

Really infectious, 'Three' slowly over-powers you, introducing something new in the process.

