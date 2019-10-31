Kassa Overall Seizes The Agenda With 'Show Me A Prison'

New York's Kassa Overall has shared potent new single 'Show Me A Prison'.

The American artist is a key figure in the New York underground, fostering a renewed conversation between jazz, hip-hop, and club tropes.

New album 'I THINK I'M GOOD' is out on February 28th, with Brownswood working alongside the singular creative.

NYC staples such as Theo Croker and Melanie Charles appear on the record, which channels the energy of FlyLo and Madlib while establishing its own identity.

New song 'Show Me A Prison' seizes hold of the agenda, with Kassa Overall working alongside J Hoard and Angela Davis.

Soulful yet experimental, it pivots between two vital creative poles while surging into ground of its own.

Tune in now.

