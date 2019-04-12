Kassa Overall Hits Up Brownswood For New Single 'I Know You See Me'

Kassa Overall exists in the shadowy interzone between jazz and hip-hop.

Two art-forms that embrace The New in all its form, this conversation seems to allow Kassa the chance to form a lens to view the world through.

The remarkable full length 'Go Get Ice Cream and Listen to Jazz' landed earlier this year, the work of a truly individual talent.

Now linking with London label Brownswood, a full project will drop at some point in 2020.

Right now we're able to share his new single, with 'I Know You See Me' veering from gospel to rap via jazz nuance.

Out now, it features J Hoard and Melanie Charles, a truly ground-breaking, utterly absorbing return.

As the repeated gospel phrase has it: "This train is bound for glory..."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.