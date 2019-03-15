Karnaval Blues Shares Spectral New Single 'Forget'

Los Angeles newcomer Karnaval Blues has shared his spectral new single 'Forget'.

Part of the collective that surrounds Mind Of A Genius - think ZHU, THEY., and more - his voice has already adorned some stellar work by his labelmates.

Deciding to make 2019 his own, Karnaval Blues opens his account with the sparse, murky new single 'Forget'.

Matching a sparse electronic framework to some opaque shades of R&B, it sits somewhere between Frank Ocean and Burial, forever reaching into the past.

A yearning vocal emanates throughout, hinting at some undiagnosed pain: “Some days it’s killing me, but I hope you know...”

Managing to be explicitly alluring while somehow retaining its mystery, 'Forget' is a beautiful evocation of love lost.

Tune in now.

