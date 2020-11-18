Karl Benjamin Soars With New Single 'Apricot Sky'

Karl Benjamin has shared his new single 'Apricot Sky' in full.

The songwriter has crafted something beautiful for his latest release, a soulful return that moves deep inside.

It's a song about transformation, how shifts in your inner world can result in profound changes to your life.

Produced by HYNLU (Daniel Hylton Nuamah) with additional production from PRGRSHN, it's a sublime piece of music.

Karl Benjamin comments...

“To me, 'Apricot Sky' is the realisation that someone or even something around you can change your life almost completely. This is usually something you couldn’t/haven’t seen or experienced before.”

UK directors Pip + Lib worked on the video, with Karl adding: “This video to me represents a comfortable prison. Trapped but free to feel. Contained but passionate. In control but also restricted.”

Tune in now.

