Karl Benjamin Offers Soulful Return 'Moon'

Soulful UK riser Karl Benjamin has shared his new single 'Moon' in full.

A talent coming into his own, Karl Benjamin balances classic songwriting aspects against a free-thinking approach.

New single 'Moon' highlights this, with producer PRGRSHN sampling the iconic 1991 smash 'There's Nothing Like This' by Omar.

Karl's vocal reaches up to the legacy of UK soul great Omar, while offering something distinctly modern in the process.

He comments: “This song represents the journey of a relationship. It represents the progress that two people can make, together rather than apart. 'Moon', to me, is about the adventure you go through, to finally arrive at the most intimate moment within the relationship you treasure most."

Director Samuel Douek sculpts the video, an atmospheric documentation of love in bloom.

Karl adds: "I wrote 'Moon' about the most important person in my life. So naturally, when working on bringing the video together with Sam, I wanted to include that person. I’m not a fan of fake video love. You can always feel when it’s not genuine. I wanted the video to be as real as the song and it’s lyrics are to me."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.