Karima Walker Shares New Song 'Waking The Dreaming Body'

Karima Walker has shared new song 'Waking The Dreaming Body'.

The songwriter's new album is out on February 26th, a dream-like fusion of past and present, memory and desire amid the landscapes of the American South-West.

The title track is online now, and 'Waking The Dreaming Body' has a psychedelic state of flux permeating its luxe textures.

Written, recorded, and produced by Karima, it's a bold, original out-pouring of emotion from a hugely talented songwriter.

Online now, 'Waking The Dreaming Body' comes equipped with a stark live performance, which you can check out HERE.

Find the original studio version below, alongside some words from Karima...

"This was the last song I wrote for the record. It became the song that was able to bridge, with a certain kind of peace, a space that I had been in for a long time. It moved from a stuck-and-in-between place to the place I was physically in, which was beautiful and singular. I was outside and camping and I think you know the feeling I'm talking about. All the uncertainty and fear spilled out into something very present and joyful."

Tune in now.

