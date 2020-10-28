Karen O, Willie Nelson Cover 'Under Pressure'

Karen O and Willie Nelson team up to cover 'Under Pressure'.

The Queen classic is a karaoke staple, with the original finding room for David Bowie.

This new version is prompted by the upcoming US election, and adds a spartan country flavour, a real counterpoint to Freddie Mercury's bombast.

Online now, the single comes two days after the original track's 39th anniversary. Says Karen O...

“I’ve heard this song countless times without processing the gravity of what Bowie and Freddie were singing about, maybe because their performances are so exhilarating you get swept away in the high of that duet”.

“Our cover was meant to be more intimate but just as saturated with the power of love. I can’t listen to this song without tearing up every time Willie comes in, one of the purest voices which of course reflects a pure heart, and I get to sing alongside it. I hope the song brings as much light to the listener as it has to me in dark times.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Eliot

