Karen Harding x Future Kings x L'Tric Unite On 'Rely'

Karen Harding has a glorious voice.

An astute pop songwriter, her vocal abilities rank with the best around, something that sets her apart from competitors.

The singer was recently tapped up by Future Kings, who sent across a demo, a germ of an idea.

Looping the hook from Pras’ 'Ghetto Superstar' - a cheeky take on the Bee Gees’ lyric “we can rely on each other” - the production team built up a soulful house mover.

Layers of electronic sound wrap themselves around the vocal, with L 'Tric on hand to offset Karen Harding's delicious delivery.

The final product is irresistible, with that disco / house flavour poured in a potent pop direction.

We've got full play of the song, and it's a sure-fire smash - tune in now.

