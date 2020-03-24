Karen Harding Shares New 'Rely' Remixes

Karen Harding has shared a second batch of 'Rely' remixes.

Half-inching its chorus from the Bee Gees / Pras (delete as appropriate) 'Rely' is the summer-fresh digi-pop banger Spring scarcely deserves.

Making being alone sound effortless, 'Rely' is about focussing inwards, and it's driven forwards by a sumptuous vocal.

The production filtered house elements through Karen's divine delivery, with a full package of remixes emphasising this.

A second batch is now online, featuring brand new takes from Andy Murphy, Future Kings, Gold 88, Kesh, and OFFAIAH.

Tune in now.

