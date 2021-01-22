Kara Marni's 'Twisted Fantasy' Is Soulful Club Music At Its Best

Kara Marni has shared her wonderful new single 'Twisted Fantasy'.

The songwriter's soulful touch is aligned to club elements, reconstituting system sounds to craft something personal.

Her third EP will land this summer, but first Kara steps up to the plate alongside UKG royalty.

New single 'Twisted Fantasy' was produced alongside the one and only sticky, with the vital force that is DJ Champion also on the buttons.

Keeping things fun, the 2-step vibe is illuminated by a typically inviting vocal from Kara.

She comments...

"'Twisted Fantasy' is a song I had so much fun making with my mates. It’s about that feeling when you know your gut is telling you something, but you don’t listen to it and think about consequences later."

Tune in now.

