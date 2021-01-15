Kara Marni's 'Trippin' Settles Into Love

Kara Marni's new single 'Trippin' is online now.

The North London star's sound - R&B meets soul under a pop umbrella - is wonderfully engaging, expressed across a series of vital projects.

Her third project is incoming, and it follows Kara's platinum-selling RUSS collaboration 'YOUNG HEART' in 2020.

With all eyes on the UK talent she's just dropped 'Trippin', and it's a soulful blast of loved up songwriting.

A song about a lockdown romance, it finds Kara finding love in isolation. She comments:

"'Trippin' is very much about that honeymoon period of a relationship, inspired by a guy I met just before the lockdown. I’d always wanted to try and re work Amerie’s tune ‘1 Thing’, and as it described a similar situation I wanted to talk about in this song, it felt like the perfect thing to do! Hope you all love it as much as I do!"

Tune in now.

