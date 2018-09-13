Kara Marni Drops Sensual New Thumper 'Move'

UK R&B talent Kara Marni has shared striking new single 'Move'.

The newcomer dropped a standout EP over the summer, showcasing her blossoming songwriting, and her stellar vocals.

New single 'Move' is another step forward, with Kara Marni upping the tempo and amplifying the energy for a late summer sizzler.

A song about turning your back on a toxic situation, 'Move' is about empowerment, and knowing your own worth.

She comments: “Move is a song about that classic situation where ‘you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone’, he realises what he’s missing, but you ain’t having any of it!!”

Well, we've all been there now, haven't we? Tune in now.

Catch Kara Marni at London's Hoxton Square Bar and Kitchen on November 14th.

For tickets to the latest Kara Marni shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.