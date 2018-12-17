Kara Marni Announces 'No Logic' EP

Kara Marni has shared details of her next project.

The potent solo artist and collaborator made her debut last year, with 'Love Just Ain't Enough' making a deep impression.

Since then, she's played some magical live shows, before heading back into the studio.

New seven track EP 'No Logic' lands on October 11th, and it finds Kara channelling the past 18 months in here life.

She comments: “‘No Logic’ is a reflection of relationships I have gone through in the past 18 months with love and friendship. Being in the studio writing, has really helped me cope with shitty situations, heart break and everything in between...”

Here's the announce.

No Logic • 11.10.19 • My second project.

Pre-save it nowhttps://t.co/z2KAAFpfZv pic.twitter.com/Kw3ALfmBZv — Kara Marni (@KaraMarni) September 24, 2019

Tracklisting:

1. Lose My Love

2. Opposite

3. Caught Up

4. All Night Pt. 1

5. No Logic

6. Lay Your Blame (ft. Jay Warner)

7. All Night Pt. 2

