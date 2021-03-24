Kaputt's 'Movement Now' Matches Righteous Rhetoric To Seismic Guitars

Glasgow's Kaputt return with new single 'Movement Now'.

The band's 2019 debut album was a phenomenal piece of sludge rock, a DIY favourite that tapped into Glasgow's outsider energies.

New single 'Movement Now' is their next step, and it blends personal observations with an unrelenting takedown of the anti-immigrant rhetoric espoused by the Hard Right.

Bursting with unbridled rage, 'Movement Now' attempts to find positivity within this, puncturing the darkness to locate some sense of common connection.

Vocalist Cal Donnelly explains: "The consistent narrative of the UK being 'full', why those who are suffering should be separated or were not deserving of shelter and constant 'othering'. This display of isolationism and pure racism (which always marry so perfectly don't they?) is no new thing of course, but it appeared to me more barefaced and galvanising more support than I had ever experienced it in my own lifetime."

"It was a topic that was plaguing the headlines as Tories attempted to explain why 'more' is beneficial with regards to hard borders and 'less' is better when it comes to being able to aid those seeking refuge from conflict. Conflict we have, more often than not, either started or are directly involved in."

Continuing, the singer explains that "there was also a parallel irony to this anti-movement rhetoric from the government, which was that I was experiencing my own personal resentment about movement. Specifically, about artists moving to Glasgow and 'discovering' the City while acting as if it had never existed before their arrival."

Check out 'Movement Now' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.