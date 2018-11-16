KAPUTT Deliver Fantastic New Video 'Suspectette'

Glasgow's own KAPUTT turn themselves into an elite force for their latest music video.

The band's tattered garage pop receives the perfect compliment in the clip, which comes as new double A-side single 'Highlight!' b/w 'Suspectette' lands on Fuzzkill.

'Suspectette' gains the video treatment, with the cardboard sets and hand made equipment finding a neat mirror to the dangerous world of espionage.

KAPUTT are tasked with catching the suave but bad music pirate Micky Flynn who has stolen the master copy of their latest cassette.

Will they persevere? Or will their DIY guitar pop jams be lost forever?

Iain McCall directs the clip, which you can watch below.

November

23 Leeds Wharf Chambers

25 London DIY Space for London

26 Bristol Stag and Hounds

27 Nottingham JT Soar

28 Edinburgh Leith Depot

