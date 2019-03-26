Kanye West's Infamous Taylor Swift Call Leaked In Full

Kanye West and Taylor Swift will probably never be best friends.

That much, we're pretty sure, is accurate. Almost everything else in the bitter relationship between the two is subject to frenzied argument.

Take Yeezy's track 'Famous'. It's line about Taylor Swift - "I made that bitch famous" - was followed by a video that controversially featured the country-pop icon in bed with the rapper.

Kanye claimed that Taylor had given permission, while the pop star insisted that she definitely hadn't.

With Kim Kardashian later leaking a video call that corroborated her husband's story, it seemed to proof that Taylor was actually quite duplicitous with the truth.

Now, with the world on lockdown, the full call has been leaked, and it seems that Kanye was lying all along.

As of right now #KanyeWestIsOverParty is trending on Twitter.

Remember that night when Kanye West performed ‘Famous’ THREE times and he has literally got an entire concert (16k people) chanting “fuck taylor swift” for no reason.



Yup That’s why he and his fans are the worst. #TaylorToldTheTruth #KanyeWestIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/wmoK9FY8pl — Benjy (@likepaperrings) March 21, 2020

This one may run and run...

