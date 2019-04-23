Kanye West Shares 'Jesus Is King' Trailer

Kanye West has shared a new trailer for his incoming 'Jesus Is King' film.

The album has been delayed on successive occasions, with fans desperate for an insight on what to expect.

Recently taking his Sunday Service to Salt Lake City, Yeezy confirmed that a full Jesus Is King film was incoming.

Locked in to a partnership with IMAX, the film will be available in cinemas globally on October 25th and November 8th in select cities.

Grab your ticket HERE.

The new trailer for Jesus Is King is online now - check it out HERE.

