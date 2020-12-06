Kanye West Links With Travis Scott On 'Wash Us In Blood'

Kanye West has shared his new single 'Wash Us In Blood'.

Yeezy has been dropping hints about his incoming studio album, with 'God's Country' slated to drop later this year.

His 10th studio album, it's led by new single 'Wash Us In Blood', featuring Kanye alongside Travis Scott.

The production is typically colossal, the warped melody recalling a flute in its organic innocence.

"Rain down on us," raps Kanye before asking: "Holy Spirit come down..."

An explicit revelation of faith, it also leads into Black Lives Matter themes, with Travis Scott's verse discussing America's prison policy.

Kanye says at one point: "Don't take me the wrong way / Cos God took me the long way..."

An exercise in stadium-filling minimalism, 'Wash Us In Blood' raises a lot of questions for 'God's Country'.

Tune in now.

