Kanye West Is Running For President

2020: it's been a helluva ride.

What with a global pandemic and economic catastrophe to contend with, the world has been through a lot.

Now Kanye West has some news. Not content with working on his album 'God's Country' and a recent Gap capsule , Yeezy is going to enter politics.

It's seemingly 100% confirmed, with Ye stating his intention to run in the 2020 Presidential elections on Twitter.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Could Kanye pull off the biggest surprise in American electoral history...? Time will tell.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.