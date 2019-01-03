Kanye West Hits Salt Lake City, Rails Against Social Media

Kanye West took his Sunday Service to Salt Lake City yesterday (October 5th).

The rapper still hasn't dropped his gospel album 'Jesus Is King', despite several proposed release dates.

Taking his Sunday Service on the road, Kanye brushed off fans concerns to touch down in Salt Lake City.

Performing beside a Mormon conference, he performed alongside guest musicians and a full gospel choir.

Discussing the Republican party's role in the abolition of slavery, the rapper reiterated his respect for Donald Trump, commenting:

"I ain’t never made a decision only based on my colour. That’s a form of slavery, mental slavery."

Kanye then told the crowd that he did not trust social media:

“Do not read comments on the Internet. These people don’t know you like that. Social media is designed to make you think slower. ... They want to slow you down and control you...”

Typical of the Sunday Service project, the Salt Lake City event seemed to match moments of musical inspiration with incoherence and the odd - sometimes very odd - outburst from Yeezy.

Check out some clips below.

Anyways, here’s Kanye rapping to “Jesus Walks” pic.twitter.com/jD3EcG2KwE — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) October 5, 2019

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.