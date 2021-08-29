Kanye West Has Finally Released 'DONDA'

Kanye West has finally released his album 'DONDA'.

The much delayed project was unveiled at a listening event in Atlanta, Georgia earlier this summer, before Ye decided to continue working on the record.

Hosting another event at the same stadium, Kanye then decided that the project required yet more work.

This week brought a controversial event in Chicago, with Kanye West building a replica of his childhood home onstage - while also inviting along Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.

Now 'DONDA' is finally here - it's a lengthy experience, clocking in at one hour 44 minutes long.

- - -