Kanye West Drops New Album 'Jesus Is Born'

Kanye West has released new album 'Jesus Is Born'.

Well, it is Christmas...

The hip-hop icon ends 2019 with more new material, following 'Jesus Is King' with a brand new gospel album.

Executive produced by Kanye West, 'Jesus Is Born' features the Sunday Service Choir and it born from his regular live outings.

Tune in below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.