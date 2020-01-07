Kanye West Done With Trump, Will Run For President

Kanye West has expanded on his intentions to run for President of the United States later this year.

Ye confirmed the bid with a simple tweet, trending globally within just a few minutes.

Speaking in-depth to Forbes , it seems that this wasn't a joke, either - he really means it.

In his sprawling, often contradictory answers during the interview Kanye West states that Elon Musk is currently advising him on his political bid.

He says: “Like anything I’ve ever done in my life, I’m doing to win.”

During the piece, Kanye West says he contracted COVID-19 in February, but he believes a potential vaccine is “the mark of the beast.”

Discussing his political beliefs, Yeezy confirmed that he has never voted in his life, before confirming he is done with supporting Trump.

Asked about siphoning votes away from Democrat candidate Joe Biden, Kanye said: “I’m not denying it, I just told you. To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy.”

Stating his desire to re-model the White House around Black Panther's fictional home of Wakanda, Kanye also displayed some worrying political beliefs, such as this quote:

“Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.”

The full piece can be found HERE.

