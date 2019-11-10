Kanye West Didn't Drop His Album, Again

Kanye West did not release his new album overnight as had been announced, claiming he was still fixing track mixes.

The eagerly anticipated ‘Jesus Is King’ - the follow up to 2018’s ‘ye’ - was already nearly a month late, having originally been planned for a September release.

The much-delayed gospel-driven project stems from his Sunday Service performances, and will be accompanied by a full film. When it finally gets here.

Kanye took to Twitter to thank fans for being “loyal and patient” and explain the hold-up:

“We are specifically fixing mixes on ‘Everything We Need’, ‘Follow God’ & ‘Water’ ,” West wrote in relation to apparent issues with three of the tracks on ‘Jesus Is King’. “We not going to sleep until this album is out!”

The album failed to emerge after a typically ‘Kanye’ interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe last night, in which he declared himself “unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time”.

“It’s not even a question at this point,” he added. “It’s just a fact.

