Kanye West Denies Being "Stumped" Over Trump Question

"The question was so important I took time to think..."
Robin Murray
12 · 08 · 2018

Kanye West has denied being "stumped" by a question about Donald Trump during his Jimmy Kimmel appearance.

The rapper appeared on the chat show during the week, taking part in a lengthy, free-flowing chat about family, fashion, music, and art.

The host turned the chat towards Donald Trump, asking: "You so famously and so powerfully said ‘George Bush doesn’t care about black people.’ It makes me wonder, what makes you think that Donald Trump does?"

Kanye then went silent for the few moments, before the show went to an ad break.

Speaking on Twitter, Kanye denied being "stumped" by the question, stating: "The question was so important I took time to think..."

Jimmy Kimmel also waded in, supporting the rapper: "Not every question warrants an immediate answer. Some answers need to be considered and a talk show with time constraints is a difficult place to do that."

