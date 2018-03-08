Kanye West Denies Being "Stumped" Over Trump Question

Kanye West has denied being "stumped" by a question about Donald Trump during his Jimmy Kimmel appearance.

The rapper appeared on the chat show during the week, taking part in a lengthy, free-flowing chat about family, fashion, music, and art.

The host turned the chat towards Donald Trump, asking: "You so famously and so powerfully said ‘George Bush doesn’t care about black people.’ It makes me wonder, what makes you think that Donald Trump does?"

Kanye then went silent for the few moments, before the show went to an ad break.

Speaking on Twitter, Kanye denied being "stumped" by the question, stating: "The question was so important I took time to think..."

Jimmy Kimmel also waded in, supporting the rapper: "Not every question warrants an immediate answer. Some answers need to be considered and a talk show with time constraints is a difficult place to do that."

On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue. I’m reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break. That interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

I was so happy when I saw Jimmy walk out in the Yeezys. That was an olive branch. He lead with love. I appreciate Jimmy and his team. You guys are Jedi’s. much love. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

Not every question warrants an immediate answer. Some answers need to be considered and a talk show with time constraints is a difficult place to do that. I know how much Kanye cares and I am so impressed by what he is doing quietly and without fanfare to help those who need it https://t.co/wQBsE5v1v2 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 12, 2018

