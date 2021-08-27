Kanye West Brought Marilyn Manson, DaBaby Onstage At 'DONDA' Event

Kanye West brought Marilyn Manson and DaBaby out onstage at his 'DONDA' event in Chicago last night (August 26th).

The rapper's much-delayed album is seemingly approaching completion, following two listening events in Atlanta, Georgia.

Returning to Chicago, Kanye hosted a third - and perhaps final - 'DONDA' event, painstakingly building a replica of his childhood home onstage.

And then he brought Marilyn Manson and DaBaby out onstage with him...

The two appeared during the set, with Kanye West perhaps attempting to make a comment on cancel culture.

Fans have immediately criticised the gesture, however; after all, there's a world of difference between Kanye storming the stage at an awards show to praise Beyonce, and the allegations of abuse levelled at Marilyn Manson by multiple women.

DaBaby, too, has much to apologise for - rolling back his recent onstage homophobia and AIDs misinformation, he then deleted his scripted Instagram apology, further enraging onlookers.

So, what is Kanye playing it? Truly, we'd love to know.

- - -