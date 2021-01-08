Kanye West Announces Second 'Donda' Listening Event

Kanye West has announced plans for a second 'Donda' listening event.

The rapper held a special event in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz stadium last month , with former partner Kim Kardashian watching from the stands.

Broadcast online via Apple Music, the event was designed to introduce new album 'Donda' to fans before its release...

But then the release didn't happen. Secluding himself away in the bowels of the stadium, Kanye has continued work on the project, vowing to bring it to completion.

A revised release date of August 6th has been mooted , with Kanye West now set to hold a second 'Donda' event in Atlanta on August 5th.

Here's the announce.