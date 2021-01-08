Kanye West Announces Second 'Donda' Listening Event

It'll take place on August 5th...
Robin Murray
News
01 · 08 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 01 · 08 · 2021
0

Kanye West has announced plans for a second 'Donda' listening event.

The rapper held a special event in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz stadium last month, with former partner Kim Kardashian watching from the stands.

Broadcast online via Apple Music, the event was designed to introduce new album 'Donda' to fans before its release...

But then the release didn't happen. Secluding himself away in the bowels of the stadium, Kanye has continued work on the project, vowing to bring it to completion.

A revised release date of August 6th has been mooted, with Kanye West now set to hold a second 'Donda' event in Atlanta on August 5th.

Here's the announce.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Kanye West
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next