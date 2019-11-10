Kanye Releases 'Jesus Is King'

After disappointing fans earlier today, Kanye West’s new album really is out now.

The eagerly anticipated ‘Jesus Is King’ - the follow up to 2018’s ‘ye’ - was already nearly a month late, having originally been planned for a September release.

The much-delayed gospel-driven project stems from his Sunday Service performances, and will be accompanied by a full film.

Kanye took to Twitter earlier to thank fans for being “loyal and patient” and explain the hold-up:

“We are specifically fixing mixes on ‘Everything We Need’, ‘Follow God’ & ‘Water’ ,” West wrote in relation to apparent issues with three of the tracks on ‘Jesus Is King’. “We not going to sleep until this album is out!”

But now the wait is finally over…

