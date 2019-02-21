Kano Announces New Album 'Hoodies All Summer'

Kano will release new album 'Hoodies All Summer' on August 30th.

The legendary rapper returned to art in 2016 with his Mercury nominated album 'Made In The Manor' and its subsequent international tour.

Hitting the studio, Kano set about laying down new material, a little more minimal but no less emphatic.

Produced by Blue May and Jodi Milliner, new album 'Hoodies All Summer' is very much a Kano piece, but features some stellar guests: Kojo Funds, Popcaan, Lil Silva, D Double E and Ghetts.

Indeed, the first single drop - a double - from the record emphasises this, with 'Trouble' finding Kano alone at the mic.

'Class Of Deja' meanwhile, is an all-star affair, with Kano, D Double, and Ghetts shelling it down - the title is a salute to Deja Vu FM, an iconic pirate radio station.

Tune in below.

Photo Credit: Olivia Rose

