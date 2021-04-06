Kane Comfort Finds Peace With 'Vine Full Of Scars'

Kane Comfort returns with new song 'Vine Full Of Scars'.

The songwriter's work cuts deeper than most, driven by a deeply autobiographical sense of lyricism.

New single 'Vine Full Of Scars' is a case in point, with the Kansas artist revealing his emotional wounds to the world.

With his melodic flow and crisp production, the single races from the traps, reflecting on love, loss, and the feelings that linger.

Backed by a cinematic new clip, 'Vine Full Of Scars' is another key step on Kane's rise.

Tune in now.

- - -