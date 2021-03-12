Kan Wakan Shares Soothing 'No Sweat Off My Back'

LA and UK based musician Kan Wakan has shared the video for new single 'No Sweat Off My Back'.

The electronic artist's debut album 'Moving On' cast a spell on those who encountered it, but he swiftly began moving beyond its boundaries.

New album ‘Phantasmagoria, Vol.2’ is out now, and it finds Kan Wakan overhauling his sound, and his processes.

An ambitious return, album cut 'No Sweat Off My Back' is emblematic of his approach. Slick electronics with a soothing feel, the picturesque sound is enhanced by guest contributions from Saigo.

The full video for 'No Sweat Off My Back' is online now, a simple but effective look that flips the concept of a shoot.

A meta take on the music video, 'No Sweat Off My Back' looks at the processes behind the creation - tune in now.

