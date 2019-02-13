Kamille's New Single Will Get You In The Festive Spirit

Kamille has dropped her new festive banger 'Santa x4' - tune in now.

The songwriter has had an incredible year, matching her own releases to studio sessions alongside everyone from Mabel to Stormzy.

New single 'Santa x4' caps an eventful 12 months, a crisp pop-edged slice of R&B that boasts guest vocals from Next Town Down.

There's an element of nostalgia to the track, of course, reaching back towards that golden 90s sound, but as ever Kamille takes it into a fresh space.

She explains: “I’m in love with Christmas and everything that comes with it, I annoy everyone around me, I cook for everyone, I’d put up my tree from September if I could, I’m that extra!”

“So this year I decided I wanted to make a Christmas song, inspired by Boyz II Men, Mariah, Jodeci, some of my favourite R&B artists of all time. So it was only right that I asked Next Town Down to duet with me on Santa x4, they’re so incredible and really brought that beautiful R&B feel I was dreaming of. I love the way we’re singing about being heartbroken at Christmas, which is something so many of us feel.”

Tune in now.

