Kamasi Washington's 'Sun Kissed Child' Is A Beatific Expression

Kamasi Washington has shared a beatific new track 'Sun Kissed Child'.

The jazz composer is renowned for his productivity, a continual creator who work has a rare degree of breadth.

New song 'Sun Kissed Child' adds another page to his story, and it appears on new compilation EP 'Liberated / Music for the Movement Vol. 3'.

The saxophonist leads from the front, with Kamasi Washington leaning on the breathy lyricism of his playing.

A gentle and highly melodic workout, 'Sun Kissed Child' features Dwight Trible and Patrice Quinn on vocals, while drums are held down by Ronald Bruner Jr - who is also, trivia note, Thundercat's brother.

Tune in now.

