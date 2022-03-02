Kamasi Washington Returns With 'The Garden Path'

Jazz composer Kamasi Washington has shared ambitious new piece 'The Garden Path'.

The new release is Kamasi's first blast of new, original music in well over a year, and finds the composer once more breaking new ground.

A pivotal saxophonist, Kamasi Washington's outstanding musicality pushes 'The Garden Path' to higher and higher levels.

Out now, the track was accompanied by a performing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon - remarkably, Kamasi's debut on late night US TV.

“The world feels turned upside down,” says Washington of the song. “There’s so much push and pull in every direction, from everyone you meet—no one knows what to think, who to believe, or how to approach life right now. No matter how smart you are, it’s hard not to feel blind.”

Tune in now.

And check out the Tonight Show performance below.

