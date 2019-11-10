Kamaiyah Confirms New Project 'Got It Made'

Oakland's Kamaiyah has confirmed plans for new project 'Got It Made'.

The rapper impressed on her opening two releases - 2016’s 'A Good Night in the Ghetto' and 2017’s 'Before I Wake' - a pair of self-released mixtapes.

New release 'Got It Made' lands on February 21st, with Kamaiyah sharing the artwork in full.

Alongside this she's unfurled a brand new single, working alongside Trina on the single 'Set It Up'.

Tune in now.

'Got It Made' will be released on February 21st.

