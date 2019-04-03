Kamaal Williams Shares Epic Video For 'New Heights (Visions Of Aisha Malik)'

Kamaal Williams has shared the epic new video for 'New Heights (Visions Of Aisha Malik)'.

The London jazz firebrand's debut album lit up 2018, and it was followed by an incendiary one off 12 inch as the year drew to an end.

Taken from the 12 inch drop, 'New Heights (Visions Of Aisha Malik)' is a ruthless fusion stepper with a cinematic gaze, almost widescreen in its approach to new ideas.

The full video is simply stunning, matching jazz to martial arts - shot by Greg Barnes on 33mm film, it stars Chris Tang and Jayson Wynters.

“2019 is all about making movies; Bruce Lee was a huge inspiration growing up because he was the first Chinese guy on the big screen,” states Henry Wu aka Kamaal Williams. “I feel like music and martial arts have the same flow of energy and are respective art forms. So why not bring Wu Funk and Kung Fu together?”

Director Greg Barnes adds: “Kamaal doesn’t make music, he makes soundtracks, and it’s inspiring to work with him in such a shared vision – especially if it means shooting some Kung Fu on 35mm film.”

Tune in now.

