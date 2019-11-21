Kamaal Williams Announces New Album 'Wu Hen'

Kamaal Williams will release new album 'Wu Hen' on July 24th.

The virtuoso keys player, composer, and club figure returns, detailing the sequel to his acclaimed solo debut.

The band leader pushes the ensemble to fresh heights on 'Wu Hen', named after a childhood nickname given to him by his Tiawanese grandfather.

Out on July 24th via Kamaal's own Black Focus imprint, the record features string arrangements from Miguel-Atwood Ferguson and saxophone from Quinn Mason.

Discussing the album, Kamaal says:

"This is a revolution of the mind. A spiritual rebellion. To reach new heights requires separating ourselves from the material world and finding power in what’s intangible. That’s what music and art is for – whether it’s a primitive emotion or something deep, you feel it."

"And there’s a subliminal element that resonates throughout my work. If you’re painting, it’s what you’re feeling as you’re painting. And the person looking at that artwork or listening to that music, they can feel it too, because it’s sincere."

New track 'One More Time' launches the project - check it out below.

