KAM-BU's 'Black On Black' Is Simply Phenomenal

South London artist KAM-BU reaches dizzying heights on new single 'Black On Black'.

The MC seems to think outside the box, with his stunning, continually challenging flow seeming to swerve past obstacles other artists can't even see.

Out now, 'Black On Black' feels like an emphatic statement, an inversion of the titular phrase - so often utilised for 'Black On Black' violence - to instead locate a kind of positivity.

It's an exhortation of identity, with KAM-BU leaning in to community and heritage, while paying homage to Fela Kuti's vision of a truly African music.

The dense, future-facing music finds Pablo Pullen, HYLNU and Tom Henry linking on sound design, with additional production from Leon Vynehall.

A truly exceptional piece of music, 'Black On Black' comes equipped with some equally arresting visuals.

KAM-BU comments...

"This track is an exploration of how the 'Black on Black' narrative, which is often perceived as negative, can be flipped on its head to represent black culture in a positive way."

"Discussing topics such as the teaching of financial literacy, the circulation of wealth and unity within a community. This song was inspired by Fela Kuti and his use of repetition as a sort of sonic marching song on demonstration day, this is what I was aiming for when writing the chorus. 'Black On Black' is a track for empowerment, equality and reflection."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: YOUT

