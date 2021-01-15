KAM-BU's 'Are You On?' Is Thrilling

South London rapper KAM-BU does things his own way.

The MC's elastic flow expands and contracts, with his near telepathic intuition able to see around rhythmic corners.

Hitting home last year with debut cut 'Different', he ramps things up with his follow up release.

Out now, 'Are You On?' is a thrilling piece of music, the taut production from Leon Vynehall sitting alongside his barbed rhymes.

The video is a disorienting experience, with the monochrome set against electricity pylons and concrete facades.

It feels like a statement - tune in below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.