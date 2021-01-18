Kam-Bu Drops 'Growth Freestyle'

London rap riser Kam-Bu has dropped his new 'Growth Freestyle'.

The MC caught attention in 2020 with a series of vital releases, pitting his absorbing lyricism and challenging flows against some top electronic producers.

A Next Wave profile in our new issue, Kam-Bu surges into fresh space with a brand new freestyle.

Online now, 'Growth Freestyle' is an electrifying return, with the sawing violin line making way to bruising digitalism.

Pablo Pullen handles the production, with 'Growth Freestyle' firmly placing Kam-Bu in his own lane.

Sekou Abineri directs the video - tune in now.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.