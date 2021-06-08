Kam-Bu Announces 'Black On Black' EP

Kam-Bu has shared details of his new EP 'Black On Black'.

The South London rapper seems to exist out-with genres, spraying his bars over left-field production that skirts on stylistic boundaries without ever being pigeonholed.

New EP 'Black On Black' lands on August 20th, a 10 track project with Chad McLean shot artwork that finds Kam-Bu utilising the talents of a multitude of guests.

Moving from drill to left-field electronics, Kam-Bu flips between party anthems and more serious, socially conscious bars.

Leon Vynehall, Pullen, Hylnu, Tom Henry and Knucks, amongst others supply production, while Rachel Chinouriri guests on new single 'Stuck'.

A reflective turn, 'Stuck' finds Kam-Bu aligning with sonics from Hynlu and Tom Henry - check it out below.

Tracklisting:

1. Intro

2. Black On Black

3. 10 Toes

4. Are You On?

5. Growth

6. Dumpling

7. Granddad (Skit)

8. Plane Ahead

9. Stuck ft. Rachel Chinouriri

10. Call Me Back ft. Knucks

