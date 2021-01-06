Kali Uchis Announces Acoustic EP

Kali Uchis has confirmed plans for a new acoustic EP.

The singer's second album 'Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞' landed earlier this year, achieving widespread acclaim.

Since then, Kali has returned to the studio, focussing on stripped back renderings of her lavish material.

A new EP lands on June 4th, featuring material from 'Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞' recast in an acoustic setting.

A new version of 'telepatía' is online now, and it places emphasis on Kali's vocal, and the incredible sense of control she can exert.

Check it out below.

Photo Credit: Marcus Cooper

