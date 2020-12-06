Kaleida Return With New Album 'Odyssey'

Trans-Atlantic duo Kaleida have shared details of their new album 'Odyssey'.

The record was forged over long distances, and details travels both personal and emotional, with the two growing in tandem.

Out on August 28th via Lex Records, it contains eight tracks, with the project led by new song 'Other Side'.

The song is a stripped back minimalist jammer, a slice of oblique pop that dives head-long into fresh realms.

The duo explain: “This was one of those tracks that just had the feeling right from the start and expressed a kind of creative hope we were both feeling, a feeling that something good was coming..."

Tune in now.

