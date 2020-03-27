Kaitlyn Velez Shares Pop Pounder 'email'

New York riser Kaitlyn Velez has shared new single 'email'.

The songwriter's emphatic touch is laden with colour and energy, making audiences sit up and take notice.

New single 'email' is just right for these isolated times, dealing with the problems surrounding digital communication.

Drawing on her own experiences, it's a fun, tongue-in-cheek endeavour that finds Kaitlyn letting it all hang out.

Blessed with a deluxe chorus, 'email' is a pop pounder that punches its way out the speaker.

She comments...

“‘Email’ was me trying to tap into a pretty specific and interesting situation one of my friends was in. I really laid everything out on the table”, Kaitlyn offers. “My friend loves it and I’m pretty interested to see how the boy reacts to my take of the situation. Fun fact, I haven’t blocked anyone!”

Tune in now.

