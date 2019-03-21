Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Details 'The Mosaic Of Transformation'

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith will release new album 'The Mosaic Of Transformation' later this year.

The composer is renowned for the clarity of her approach, developing her passions and idiosyncrasies into something highly potent.

New album 'The Mosaic Of Transformation' marks her return, and the continuing blurring of edges between analogue and digital.

"I guess in one sentence, this album is my expression of love and appreciation for electricity," she says.

Continuing, she explains that 'electricity' is used "as a reference for how frequencies can be visualised..."

Out on May 15th, the record sweeps into view with the lugubrious finale 'Expanding Electricity', and its undulating sonics.

Moving between fluttering digitalism and minimalist tapestries reminiscent of Philip Glass, there's also a spiritual quality to Smith's composition.

Gently overwhelming, 'Expanding Electricity' seems to obey now rule but its own - check it out now.

Photo Credit: Chantal Anderson

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.