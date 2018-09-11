Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Announces New Yoga And Meditation Project

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith is set to release a new album designed for yoga and meditation next year.

The composer's work has a tendency to dwell on subtle textures and slow tempos, making her the ideal candidate for meditation soundtracks.

Taking this literally, the American artist has confirmed plans for new album 'Tides: Music for Yoga and Meditation'.

Out on January 11th via Touchtheplants, vinyl copies land in December before the full package hits streaming services on January 11th.

New piece 'Tides: Music For Meditation And Yoga' is online now - tune in below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.