Kaiser Chiefs, Declan McKenna To Close Newcastle Venue

Kaiser Chiefs and Declan McKenna are set to close Newcastle's groundbreaking Virgin Money Unity Arena.

The open air space utilised a number of social distancing measures, meaning that it could put together a six week run of performances.

Sam Fender opened the arena, and the run now comes to a close with shows from Kaiser Chiefs (on September 19th) and Declan McKenna (on September 20th).

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday (September 18th) at 8am.

Speaking ahead of today's announcement, festival organiser Steve Davis, said: "We are delighted with how the event has worked out and we're extremely grateful to Newcastle City Council and to all local residents. Their positive can-do attitude has helped employ over 150 people in the local music industry for the last six weeks."

"We plan to make these final shows a big celebration for the city and its music fans. We are delighted with the line-up that will bring the event to a fitting finale."

Before the run closes, the Virgin Money Unity Arena will welcome shows from The Hunna (September 14th), Joel Corry (September 16th), Chase & Status (September 17th) and Jack Savoretti (September 18th).

